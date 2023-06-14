Intermediate Exams in Karachi Postponed Amid Cyclone Biperjoy

Due to the elevated alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) concerning Cyclone Biperjoy, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has postponed the Intermediate Examinations in Karachi’s exam centers. The Office of the Commissioner, Karachi Division, relayed this information through an official notification.

PMD’s alert highlighted the potential risks associated with the cyclone, prompting the Sindh government to take preemptive measures to ensure public safety. As a result, the scheduled exams, originally planned for 14 and 15 June, will be rescheduled to a later date.

ALSO READ UAE Astronaut Shares Extraordinary Footage of Biparjoy Cyclone

Students, parents, and educational institutions are advised to stay updated with the latest information regarding the revised examination dates. The Office of the Commissioner and the FBISE will issue an official announcement in due course, providing the new schedule and any additional instructions.

Similarly, the Board of Higher Secondary Education has decided to delay the question papers, while the Board of Secondary Education Karachi has rescheduled papers initially planned for 14 and 15 June. The University of Karachi has postponed teaching and exams scheduled for 14 June.

ALSO READ Murree Administration Prepares for Summer Tourist Season

Additionally, class XI exams in Hyderabad have been delayed by three days. The sts tests organized by IBA University in Karachi have also been postponed. Furthermore, tests for grade one to four jobs in Karachi have been rescheduled. The new dates for all the affected exams and tests will be announced at a later time.

The government urges all residents of Karachi Division to remain vigilant and adhere to the authorities’ guidelines and instructions about the cyclone. The safety of the public remains the top priority, and necessary precautions are being taken to mitigate potential risks associated with the cyclone’s landfall.