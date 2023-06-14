Senator Mahmood’s Tireless Efforts Ensure a Seamless Hajj Experience

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, has been working tirelessly since taking over after Eid-ul-Fitr to ensure that all preparations for Hajj 2023 are completed.

With unwavering dedication, the Senator has overcome numerous challenges and started from scratch to provide an exceptional experience for Pakistani pilgrims.

Under the government scheme, pilgrims going for Hajj will not be burdened with any extra expenses for sacrificial obligations. In a display of transparency and fairness, the Minister has even taken the extraordinary step of returning money to those who had already paid additional fees under the government scheme.

Recognizing the importance of Hajj assistants, the Senator has emphasized their crucial role in accompanying pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. These assistants have been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that Pakistani pilgrims have access to vital services such as food, accommodation, transportation, and medical facilities.

By relieving pilgrims of these concerns, they can fully devote themselves to their spiritual journey. To address concerns and gather feedback, Senator Mahmood launched an online portal where individuals can submit complaints and suggestions.

The portal has already received a substantial number of 10,000 complaints out of 80,000 applicants, a testament to the Senator’s dedication to personally resolving these issues. He remains resolute in his stance against any negligence or lack of diligence from the pilgrims’ assistants, placing accountability as a top priority.

The Senator has also extended the Makkah Route Initiative to various cities in Pakistan, simplifying immigration procedures for official Hajj pilgrims. This expansion allows pilgrims to complete all necessary immigration requirements in Pakistan, saving them precious time upon arrival in the Saudi Arabia.

As Hajj 2023 approaches, Pakistani pilgrims can find solace in the fact that the government, under the competent leadership of Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, is wholly committed to ensuring their comfort and convenience. Through the preparations, a dedicated team of assistants, and an accessible complaints portal, the Senator’s unwavering determination shines through.

May this year’s Hajj serve as a transformative and spiritually enriching experience for all who embark on this sacred pilgrimage