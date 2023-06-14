Step into a World of Magic and Wonder at Packages Mall

Are you ready to embark on an extraordinary journey filled with enchantment and excitement? Get ready, because Packages Mall has brought you a spellbinding adventure like no other.

From the 9th to the 25th of June 2023, Packages Mall is hosting a mesmerizing Wizarding World Kids Campaign, on level 2, that will leave you spellbound and wanting more.

The ultimate destination for fun and unforgettable experiences for kids, the Wizarding World is a kids fantasy come to life. This is the place where dreams come true, where entertainment and joy go hand in hand. The campaign is live now and will be running till the 25th of June, every day.

So, gather your family and friends, and get ready to dive into a world of magic and wonder.

To enter the mystical experience zone, all you have to do is shop for Rs.5000 at any of the stores in the mall. Then, you’ll get a chance to step into the magical realm that awaits you. So, what can you expect to find in this enchanted experience zone?

Brace yourself for an array of activities that will leave you awestruck and captivated. Watch the mesmerizing balloon-twisting creations. Visit the magic face painting station, where you can transform into your favorite mystical creature or wizarding character.

Experience the thrill of playing Quidditch, the famous game from the Wizarding World, with your friends and prepare to be astounded as the magician wows you with mind-bending tricks and illusions that will leave you questioning reality itself.

Packages Mall has pulled out all the stops to make this Wizarding World for kids an experience you’ll never forget. So, and get ready to be whisked away into a world of wonder! Remember, the campaign is live till the 25th of June 2023, so don’t miss out on this extraordinary adventure.

Head over to Packages Mall, and let the magic unfold before your eyes! Are you ready for the adventure of a lifetime?