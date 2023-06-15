ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib: Paving Secure Path for Inward Remittances

ACE Money Transfer, a leading global remittance service provider, and Bank Al Habib, one of Pakistan’s esteemed banking institutions, have recently announced another joint promotion to invigorate the remittance landscape in Pakistan.

The strategic alliance has been designed to boost the remittance inflows into the country via regulated channels, a vision closely aligned with the Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI).

“In an effort to incentivise their customers, ACE and Bank Al Habib are giving away 91 cash prizes of PKR 100,000 each, along with two bumper prizes of PKR 1 crore each, until the 30th of June, 2023.”

The campaign aims to encourage overseas Pakistanis to participate in promoting the use of secure and regulated money transfer mechanisms actively. As a result of their participation, on every money transfer to Pakistan made from the UK, Europe, Australia, Canada, or Switzerland to any Bank Al Habib account or received as cash from any of the 1080+ Bank Al Habib branches, customers will automatically enter the lucky draw to win one of these cash rewards.

Why are Remittances Important for Pakistan?

Remittances are a significant contributor to Pakistan’s economy, acting as a crucial lifeline for many households. Encouragingly, the PRI has been instrumental in facilitating and improving remittance flows. However, there remains a sizable chunk of the population that relies on unregulated channels due to perceived convenience or lack of awareness, which in turn, poses risks to individuals and the economy as a whole.

Why Shouldn’t You Use Unregulated Channels Like Hawala/Hundi?

Informal channels of money transfer, such as Hawala or Hundi, might seem tempting for their apparent simplicity, speed, and bypassing of conventional banking bureaucracy. However, the allure of these systems must not obscure their inherent pitfalls. Their fundamental lack of regulatory oversight and legal validity raises several compelling reasons to tread cautiously.

The primary issue with such systems is legality. The Hawala or Hundi system operates outside of traditional banking regulations, rendering it illegal in many jurisdictions. Being unregulated, these systems are associated with darker activities like money laundering and terrorism financing, casting a shadow of suspicion on their users irrespective of their intentions.

Next, consider the transactional transparency or, rather, the absence of it. Operating informally without stringent checks and balances, these systems lack a paper trail. This absence of formal records creates an environment ripe for fraudulent activities and makes the tracing of funds, if required, almost impossible.

The lack of regulation also impacts the security of your funds. With no legal protection, the consumer is at the mercy of the brokers. If a broker goes out of business or simply disappears, there’s no safety net to recoup the lost money.

Moreover, unregulated systems like Hawala or Hundi present an alarming potential for exploitation. With minimal oversight, the risk of scams is substantially high. Brokers could misrepresent the terms of the transaction or abscond with your money, leaving you powerless.

Besides, such unregulated money transfers can undermine a country’s economic stability. By moving substantial volumes of money outside the formal banking sector, they can skew monetary policy and create distortions in the money supply.

The Scope of the Collaboration between ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib

The scope of the joint promotion between the two institutions is extensive, covering numerous aspects of the remittance process. It works to reduce transaction costs and processing times, provide more accessible services for remittance senders and receivers, and establish an efficient, secure financial infrastructure. It is also tasked with promoting the use of formal remittance channels among overseas Pakistanis through awareness campaigns and incentives, which is aligned with the Pakistan Remittance Initiative’s (PRI) vision.

The alliance of ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib, with their firm commitment to bolstering remittances, presents a promising opportunity to address the challenges that the overseas Pakistani community faces while opting for channels to transfer funds back home. With this joint promotion, they aim to highlight the security, speed, and reliability offered by regulated channels.

The Pakistan Remittance Initiative: Fueling Economic Growth through Secure Channels

The Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) is a monumental policy initiative launched in 2009 by the Government of Pakistan, with collaboration from the State Bank of Pakistan, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, and the Ministry of Finance. The central objective of the PRI is to facilitate and streamline the flow of remittances into Pakistan through legal channels.

Remittances play an indispensable role in the country’s economy, contributing significantly to its GDP. The PRI was conceived in light of this, recognising the crucial need to improve remittance inflows to support Pakistan’s financial landscape. It aims to provide a faster, cheaper, more reliable, and more convenient alternative to unofficial channels.

Takeaway

Pakistan needs the dynamic support of its overseas community in terms of increased remittance inflows to be received in the country through regulated channels like ACE Money Transfer and Bank Al Habib. To dissuade unregulated channels like Hawala/Hundi and to promote the use of regulated channels to add value to the country’s economy and ensure safe and secure transactions, the two partners have announced enticing cash rewards that are up to grab until the 30th of June 2023.