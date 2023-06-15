Aga Khan Health Service Pakistan Launches Taskeen Mental Health Helpline

Aga Khan Health Service Pakistan has launched the Taskeen mental health helpline at the Aga Khan Medical Centre in Gilgit. Its primary objective is to offer timely, confidential, and easily accessible mental health support to the local population.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between Aga Khan Health Service Pakistan, the Brain and Mind Institute of Aga Khan University, and Taskeen, a non-profit organization raising awareness about mental health and providing counseling.

ALSO READ Pakistani Man Walks 5400 Km to Perform Hajj

The helpline will be staffed by local psychologists from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Chitral who are fluent in the regional languages. They will provide free psychological support and counseling services to callers.

The event was graced by Mr. Mohyuddin Wani, Chief Secretary of GB, who acknowledged the stigma surrounding mental health and the scarcity of safe spaces for seeking help. He expressed optimism that the Taskeen helpline would create a private and secure environment for individuals to discuss their issues and receive assistance from trained professionals.

ALSO READ Minister Announces Significant Drop in Hajj Costs

Recent studies have revealed a prevalence of depression and anxiety in Pakistan. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mental disorders constitute over 4 percent of the country’s total disease burden, with women being disproportionately affected. Women in the perinatal period and young people are particularly vulnerable, with nearly 40 percent of perinatal women in Pakistan experiencing depressive disorder or anxiety.

Furthermore, approximately 40 percent of individuals who have attempted or died by suicide are suffering from depression. GB and Chitral have reported high suicide rates in recent years. It is estimated that around 24 million people in Pakistan require psychiatric support.