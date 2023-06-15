Pakistani Man Walks 5400 Km to Perform Hajj

Usman Arshad embarked on an extraordinary journey from his hometown of Okara in Pakistan to Makkah, covering an impressive distance of 5400 km, to fulfill his Hajj pilgrimage.

This expedition lasted a total of six months and thirteen days, taking him through various countries including Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain before he finally reached Saudi Arabia.

Arshad was fortunate enough to acquire his Hajj visa with the assistance of the Pakistan Hajj mission, led by DG Abdul Wahab Soomro, who praised him as a role model for the younger generation.

Upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, Arshad was provided with accommodation in the designated residence for Hajj pilgrims, along with facilities that are provided to fellow pilgrims.

In related news, the Ministry of Religious Affairs reported that 40,781 Pakistani Hajj pilgrims had arrived in Saudi Arabia via 158 flights. As part of the government scheme, 27,686 intending pilgrims from Pakistan are currently in Madinah, while 13,095 have already reached Makkah after an eight-day stay in Madinah.