Ghana Hosts Pakistani Businessmen to Explore Investment and Export Opportunities

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) recently hosted a delegation of prominent Pakistani businessmen to explore investment and export opportunities in Ghana.

The meeting took place at the Africa Trade House in Accra, where the 8-member delegation was encouraged to consider investing in Ghana through partnerships with local companies.

ALSO READ Teachers’ Hunger Strike in Balochistan Enters Eighth Day

During the meeting, the Pakistani delegation was informed about the immense potential of the West African market, which is attracting investments from around the globe. It was emphasized that Pakistan should seize the opportunity to engage with this lucrative market.

Omar Shahid Butt, the Pakistani Vice Consul to Ghana, expressed Pakistan’s view of Ghana as an ideal destination for businesses looking to operate in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region.

He highlighted the existing presence of Pakistani entrepreneurs in Ghana and mentioned that the delegation represented various sectors, including ICT, sports, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, lubricants, garments, and textiles.

The delegation had already made some deals and was determined to promote stronger trade ties between Pakistan and Ghana.

Albert Kassim Diwura, the Deputy CEO of GEPA, assured the Pakistani businessmen of full support, emphasizing that Ghana is open to all entrepreneurs and is committed to assisting companies in their endeavors.

ALSO READ Production of Petroleum Products Down 11% in 10 Months of FY23

He explained that encouraging investments in non-traditional exports aligns with Ghana’s National Export Development Strategy, which aims to increase non-traditional exports from $3.33 billion to $25.30 billion by 2029.

Diwura also encouraged foreign firms to explore joint ventures and partnerships with Ghanaian companies to enhance their business prospects.

The visit of the Pakistani delegation and the discussions held during the meeting demonstrate the commitment of both Ghana and Pakistan to foster stronger economic ties and create mutually beneficial opportunities for investment and trade.