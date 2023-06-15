Production of Petroleum Products Down 11% in 10 Months of FY23

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 15, 2023 | 3:54 pm
petroleum

The petroleum products production in Pakistan witnessed a decline of 11.24 percent during July-April 2022-23 as its indices went down to 88.47 from 99.6784 during July-April 2021-22, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

According to the official data high-speed diesel witnessed 14.76 percent negative growth as its output remained 3.943 billion litres in July-April 2022-23 compared to 4.626 billion liters in July-April 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed 9.86 negative growth in output and remained 1.885 billion litres in July-April 2022-23 compared to 2.091 billion litres in July-April 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 14.14 percent and remained 752.216 million litres in July-April 2022-23 compared to 659.052 million litres in July-April 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 18.44 percent negative growth in July-April 2022-23 and remained 85.826 million litres compared to 105.237 million litres.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 13.84 per cent negative growth in July-April 2022-23 and remained 34.380 million tons compared to 39.904 million tons in July-April 2021-22.

>