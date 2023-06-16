Customs Seizes Smuggled Cigarettes Worth Rs. 303 Million in Last 10 Days

Customs Intelligence has seized smuggled cigarettes worth Rs. 303 million during the last ten days in its country-wide operations.

The largest cache has been seized in Balochistan, where Customs Intelligence seized 4,280,000 sticks of foreign brands of cigarettes, valued at Rs. 114.2 million.

In Sindh, eight operations have resulted in the seizure of 1,420,700 sticks of high-end brands of cigarettes, valued at Rs. 69.7 million.

During intelligence-based operations in Punjab, the Customs Intelligence team seized 1,294,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes, valued at Rs. 75.3 million. Likewise, KP Customs Intelligence has seized 1,155,000 sticks of smuggled cigarettes, valued at Rs. 43.9 million.

Taken altogether, during the last ten days Customs Intelligence has seized 8,149,700 sticks of smuggled cigarettes, valued at Rs. 303 million. This takes the tally of seizures of smuggled cigarettes by the Customs Intelligence in FY23 to 33,994,850 sticks, valued at Rs. 1,324 million.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmad and DG Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmad Chadhar lauded the efforts of Customs Intelligence Quetta, Karachi, Multan, Gwadar, Hyderabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar and acknowledged that despite minimal human resource and logistics Customs Intelligence is effectively doing efforts to eradicate the menace of smuggling in general and of smuggled cigarettes in particular.