Gas Supply from Wali Gas Field Injected into SNGPL’s Network

In a landmark development, the injection of gas supply into SNGPL’s network from OGDCL’s newly discovered gas field, namely Wali (Bettani) in District Lakki Marwat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, has started earlier this morning (Friday).

It is pertinent to mention that Oil and Gas Development Corporation (OGDCL) discovered the Wali gas field last year. Accordingly, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Federal Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had directed SNGPL to lay pipelines for injection of gas from the newly discovered gas field.

The gas flow from the Wali gas field will be processed at OGDCL’s facility before being injected into Sui Northern’s transmission system. The current gas supply flow rate from the gas field is 10 MMCFD which is expected to rise to 20 MMCFD in the near future.

The gas is supplied vide a recently constructed 50-kilometer-long high-pressure pipeline connecting OGDCL’s processing plant to Sui Northern’s network at Kaka Khel, District Lakki Marwat. In addition, SNGPL also constructed a 16-kilometer-long gathering line on OGDCL’s request as a contractor.

It is pertinent to mention here that SNGPL faced security issues during the construction of pipelines but despite all the odds, the company efficiently managed to complete the construction of 66-Kilometer-long pipelines of 8-inch diameter from Wali Well to Kakakhel Valve Assembly in the shortest possible time.

Both the pipeline segments comprising a 16-kilometer segment from the well to the processing plant and a 50-kilometer segment from the processing plant to Kakakhel Valve Assembly, were successfully commissioned on 14 and 15 June, respectively.

The before-time completion of the pipeline construction project for the injection of gas, which carries significant national importance owing to the prevailing energy crisis, was only made possible through the guidance of the Company’s Board of Directors and the current management along with steadfast dedication and hard work of SNGPL’s workforce.