Holy Kaaba to Be Cleaned 10 Times Daily During Hajj by 4,000 Workers

The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and Prophet’s Mosque is fully prepared to welcome pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season.

It has assembled a large team of 4,000 workers, including men and women, who will clean the Grand Mosque at least 10 times a day. With the help of over 400 supervisors, they are committed to keeping the mosque clean for everyone.

In addition to cleaning, the workers will distribute 7,000 bottles of Zamzam water, and there will be 800 additional workers available to assist pilgrims throughout the mosque. To make it easier for people to access water, the Presidency will place 4,500 Zamzam water containers in convenient locations around the mosque.

To make things run smoothly, there will be a fleet of vehicles, including regular and electric ones, which will be managed through a special app. This will help with organizing tasks and ensuring that the vehicles and their operators are working efficiently. Staff will be present at the entrances to guide people and manage the flow of worshippers.

The General Presidency is using advanced technology to maintain cleanliness. It has special robots that can sterilize the mosque without human intervention. These robots are programmed to reach every corner of the mosque. Devices will also be used that will sterilize both the air and surfaces at the same time. In hard-to-reach areas, fog sterilizers will be utilized. In addition, 600 hands-free hand sanitizers will be placed across the mosque.

A special team will clean the mosque, its courtyards, and its toilets, using over 70,000 liters of sterilizers to ensure a safe and healthy environment, following international health standards.