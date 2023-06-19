Even Pakistan’s Closest Allies Want Us to Stop Asking for Loans: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that even our closest allies want Pakistan to stop asking for loans.

Addressing the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Awards ceremony held under the aegis of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in Islamabad, the premier highlighted that China is helping Pakistan in the current tough economic situation.

The prime minister mentioned that China has recently provided Pakistan loan of $1 billion. However, he added that the poor decision-making in the past 75 years has pushed Pakistan to a situation where taking loans has become inevitable.

Sharif said that successful nations use loans productively to set themselves on the path to progress, thereby returning the loans and building reserves.

He said that Pakistan has to get rid of the burden of loans because now even the country’s closest allies that have helped the country on many occasions want Pakistan to stop asking for loans and make use of its natural resources.

Apart from China, the premier also identified Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar as countries that are helping Pakistan in its current hour of need.

The Prime Minister said also emphasized a minimum common agenda, including foreign and economic policies, to steer the country out of existing challenges. He said we have also to agree on a national agenda to put Pakistan on the path of development and prosperity.