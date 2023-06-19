Fire Erupts at Beverly Centre in Islamabad [Video]

In a shocking incident, a fierce fire broke out today at the prestigious Beverly Centre, an upscale shopping mall situated on Islamabad’s renowned Jinnah Avenue.

The blaze engulfed the second and third floors of the mall, causing panic among shoppers and employees.

Thankfully, prompt action from mall authorities allowed for the successful evacuation of the building.

Social media platforms are flooded with gripping visuals of the chaotic scene, capturing the urgency of the situation.

Onlookers also captured the alarming event on their mobile devices, highlighting the power of citizen journalism in today’s digital age.

As of now, no official statement regarding the extent of the damage has been released, leaving the public anxiously awaiting updates on the situation.

Stay tuned for further details as the story unfolds.

