Traffic Jammed Near Jehlum River Bridge Due to Collapsed Trench

On Monday, a trench excavated to halt the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) march collapsed, leaving vehicles stranded in several kilometer-long lines on both sides of Sarai Alamgir GT Road.

As per a media report, the traffic was severely jammed on all three Jehlum River bridges. A trench was excavated near the Jhelum Toll Plaza to prevent TLP’s Pakistan Bachao March from Karachi to Islamabad.

The trench had a depth and width of several feet. After the government and TLP reached an agreement, the GT Road was opened to traffic by filling in the trench.

However, the trench collapsed following last night’s heavy rainfall. It filled up with rainfall and the vehicles got stuck in the swamp.

Following this, the vehicles became stranded in long queues on GT Road between Dinah and Kharian, where they remained for several hours.

The highway patrol is making efforts to assist the traffic which is a challenging feat, especially due to the heavy transport backlog.