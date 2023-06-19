Motorway Police to Escort Buses Through Kallar Kahar

A day after a horrific and tragic highspeed bus accident killed 13 people, the motorway police proposed “escorting” passenger buses through the salt range, a 10 km-long winding track prone to accidents. The department has proposed moving the buses in convoys.

According to a media report, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway North Zone Mohammad Yusuf Malik decided that buses traveling from Islamabad to Lahore will be issued “time cards at predetermined safe places” and monitored by speed cameras and patrol cars.

A “group of [an] appropriate number of buses” will stop at a “safe place” before the range and move in a convoy. This tactic will “significantly reduce” road and highway accidents, notably in the Kallar Kahar region.

At the Islamabad toll plaza, the police’s public service vehicle (PSV) information management center generates an online data file regarding each public and goods transport vehicle. Vehicle fitness certificates, route permits, and driver’s licenses are also checked.

According to the department, overloading, poor tire safety, lack of first aid, emergency escape gate, lighting, indicators, electronic device malfunction, and lack of driver’s license is subject to severe punishment.

The motorway police blamed the accident on the driver and filed a prosecution against the bus owner and driver, while passengers alleged the bus was mechanically unsuitable to drive.

Three survivors informed Dawn the bus was “mechanically unfit” over the phone. They stated that the police officer did not request its fitness certificate or film the passengers as they crossed the Islamabad toll plaza.

The motorway spokeswoman denied the passengers’ claims, saying that “passengers are unaware that their video was being recorded”. The statement stated experts are studying the collision and the driver’s recklessness is apparent.

On the other side, the Kallar Kahar police have launched an FIR on the complaint of highway police inspector Mohammad Bilal, the bus driver, Shalimar company owner, Rawalpindi and Jhang bus terminal managers, and motor vehicle examiner.