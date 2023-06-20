CAA Staff Caught Smoking Inside Passenger Terminal of Islamabad Airport

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a directive instructing its staff to refrain from smoking within the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) of Islamabad Airport.

This action comes in response to reports of airport personnel and staff violating the government’s regulations on smoking, including e-cigarettes, within the PTB.

ALSO READ Govt Increases PM House Budget to Rs. 125 Crore

Such behavior not only contravenes established guidelines but also causes considerable inconvenience to passengers.

To discourage the increasing prevalence of smoking, the Islamabad Airport administration has already implemented several measures.

Clear signage has been placed in prominent areas throughout the airport, urging visitors and passengers to refrain from smoking in designated areas.

Regular announcements in both English and Urdu are being made within the Terminal Building and concourse hall to raise awareness among passengers and visitors.

Furthermore, a janitorial contractor has been deployed to ensure cleanliness, particularly regarding the regular cleaning of cigarette ashtrays located in smoking terraces.

Dedicated and isolated smoking terraces have been provided for the convenience of passengers who wish to smoke.

ALSO READ Govt Likely to Review Excise Duty for Cigarettes

The prohibition of smoking is crucial due to the significant fire hazard it poses in airports. The ignition of flammable materials, such as upholstery, paper, or other combustible substances, by cigarettes, can lead to rapid and dangerous fires.

Such incidents not only endanger the lives of passengers and airport staff but also result in extensive property damage.

All individuals concerned are advised to educate and instruct their subordinate staff to abstain from smoking within the PTB.

Violations of this directive will result in the imposition of appropriate fines or penalties in accordance with the prevailing rules and regulations.