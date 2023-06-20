Govt Increases PM House Budget to Rs. 125 Crore

The budget for the Prime Minister’s House has increased by Rs 260 million, reaching a total of Rs 1.2 billion for the upcoming fiscal year. In the previous fiscal year, the budget for the PM House was Rs 993 million.

However, the expenses of the PM House have exceeded the allocated budget by Rs 10 million. By the end of this year, the PM House is expected to have spent Rs 480 million. The total budget for public expenses related to the PM House is Rs 630 million.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar, presented the federal budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24 with a total outlay of Rs 14.5 trillion.

In terms of the federal budget for the next year, the GDP growth has been projected at 3.5 percent, which is considered a modest target. Ishaq Dar emphasized that this budget is not specifically tailored for election purposes but instead focuses on the real economy.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Enjoys Barmy Army’s Dil Dil Pakistan While Watching Ashes

According to Dar, the total estimated expenses for the budget are set at Rs 14.46 trillion, out of which Rs 7.3 trillion will be spent on interest payments. The projected budget deficit is expected to be 6.54 percent, while the primary balance will have a surplus of 0.4 percent of GDP.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) aims to collect Rs 9.2 trillion in taxes for the FY 2024, with the provincial share amounting to Rs 5.276 trillion.

Via: ARY