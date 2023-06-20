EasyLoan: Revolutionizing Financial Inclusion in Pakistan’s Loan Market

The loan market in Pakistan is undergoing significant changes, driven by technological advancements and a commitment to financial inclusion. As digital lending gains prominence, there is a growing need to address the risks and challenges associated with this emerging sector.

Instances of scams and unauthorized access to personal data have posed threats to financial security, leading to concerns among customers. However, amidst these challenges, one of the leading financial technology companies in the Pakistani market, Sarmaya Micro Finance Pvt Ltd, is dedicated to expanding microfinance operations nationwide.

The company Introduced EasyLoan, an innovative digital platform that aims to provide accessible and secure financial services while restoring trust in the digital loan market.

EasyLoan is a revolutionary digital lending platform. It provides individuals with a hassle-free and convenient way to access personal loans.

Sarmaya Microfinance Pvt Ltd is a licensed financial technology company operating in Pakistan. With accreditation from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), it is a trusted institution at the forefront of microfinance operations. Committed to expanding access to financial services, the company leverages innovative technologies to serve the needs of individuals and micro-entrepreneurs nationwide.

It offers borrowers a seamless and efficient borrowing experience with its streamlined application process that can be completed within minutes, saving valuable time and effort. Once approved, loans are disbursed directly to borrowers’ mobile money or bank accounts, ensuring swift access to funds.

The flexibility of EasyLoan’s loan options empowers individuals to choose the amount that best suits their financial needs, while competitive interest rates make it an affordable financing option.

Moreover, EasyLoan, prioritizes data security and implements robust measures to safeguard customer information, ensuring privacy and instilling trust in the platform. Overall, this financial product provides a convenient, fast, flexible, affordable, and secure solution for borrowers.

EasyLoan, has ensured that it is accessible to all sectors and groups of society whether they are low-income individuals, micro-entrepreneurs, and the unbanked population.

Additionally, to streamline loan process and addressing borrowers problems efficiently, a customer service center has also been staffed by a dedicated team. Besides providing immediate assistance and support to borrowers, the customer service center creates employment opportunities for hundreds of unemployed youth, contributing to their economic empowerment and the overall socio-economic development of the communities they serve.

EasyLoan’s parent company has also cultivated strong partnerships with investors and industry leaders. It has signed MoU with Easapaisa and JazzCash, last year in 2022 to digitize the process of acquiring loans. These collaborations have enabled the company to drive innovation, expand its reach, and provide better financial solutions to its customers.

In a statement, Sarmaya Microfinance CEO Habibur Rahman said: “Digital lending, unlike the traditional form of credit lending, was more inclusive in nature, and it would cover individuals and businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), that do not have a credit history or were deemed to have low creditworthiness.”

He added: “Bad loans were also less likely with digital lending, as users were checked for their credit behavior through traditional, as well artificial intelligence (AI)-based, algorithms. He also asserted, “Digital lending methodology looked not only at an ability to pay but also a willingness to pay.”

EasyLoan further signifies a significant step towards achieving financial inclusion in Pakistan’s loan market. By providing a secure and user-friendly digital platform, EasyLoan addresses the diverse financial needs of individuals and micro-enterprises while restoring trust in the digital lending sphere. The company’s commitment to inclusive finance and robust customer data protection measures empowers individuals to bridge their financial gaps confidently.

As the company continues to prioritize the original intention of its product establishment, prospects of digital finance, product advantages, information protection, employee benefits, partnerships, complaint handling, and long-term development, it aims to shape a sustainable and inclusive financial landscape in Pakistan.

If you are looking to get a loan, you can download the EasyLoan app from the Google Play Store using this link: EasyLoan App.