OGRA Seeks Rs. 10 Million Fine for Illegal Oil Storage

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has recommended up to ten years in prison or an Rs. 10 million fine for oil marketing companies or private parties who illegally store and handle petroleum for the purpose of sale, resale, transport, or distribution to any consumer.

According to its proposal to the Cabinet Division, OGRA said the unauthorized activity was bad for the entire society, particularly the innocent.

In this regard, the amendment of Section-A 285-B and 285-C of the Pakistan Penal Code has been recommended against the unlicensed handling of petroleum and explosive substances, and unauthorized manufacture of machinery and equipment, reported Express Tribune.

The 1973 Constitution states that “no person shall be deprived of life or liberty save in accordance with law” and “no person shall be deprived of his property save in accordance with law”.

Pertinently, Sections 285, 286, and 287 of the Pakistan Penal Code deal with explosive substances, fire or combustible stuff, and machinery that cause injury or death to human life and property damage.

These restrictions do not address the sale of illicit petroleum products, distribution, production, storage, or handling.

The insertion of Section-A 285-B and 285-C has been recommended to protect human life and property from the unlicensed handling of the material mentioned above, as well as the unauthorized manufacture of machinery and equipment.