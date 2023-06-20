Price of Gold in Pakistan Registers Marginal Decrease

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the second consecutive day during the current week on Tuesday.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs. 220,500 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 171 to close at Rs. 189,043.

After consistently rising for the past many months, the price of gold has stumbled during the months of June. The price of gold which hit an all-time high of Rs. 240,000 per tola is down by almost Rs. 20,000 per tola. During the current month, the price of gold has fallen by Rs. 13,900 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,953.99 per ounce by 12:25 GMT while the US gold futures went down by 0.3 percent to $1,966.00.