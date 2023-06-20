Zong 4G Empowers International Callers During Hajj with IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Bundles

In a world where staying connected is more important than ever, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunication operator, is proud to set new benchmarks with its unparalleled service offerings.

Recognizing the importance of seamless communication for those embarking on the sacred journey of Hajj and yearning to stay connected with their loved ones, Zong 4G presents an array of affordable International Direct Dialing (IDD) Saudi Arabia Mobily Bundles.

This promotion allows Zong 4G customers to avail exclusive benefits and competitive rates when making calls to their loved ones in Saudi Arabia on Mobily network. The package ensures that individuals stay connected with their loved ones throughout the Hajj season and beyond.

Zong 4G understands the importance of reliable and affordable communication, especially during significant events such as Hajj. Through the IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Bundles, Zong 4G enables customers to effortlessly connect with their family and friends, sharing precious moments and seeking blessings from afar.

Bundle Name Eligibility Type Price Resources Validity IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Weekly Bundle Prepaid Rs. 100+Tax 15 Minutes 7 Days IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Weekly Bundle Prepaid Rs. 250+Tax 40 Minutes 7 Days IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Monthly Bundle Prepaid & Postpaid Rs. 500+Tax 90 Minutes 30 Days IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Monthly Bundle Prepaid & Postpaid Rs. 1000+Tax 200 Minutes 30 Days

*The bundles are only eligible for Mobily Network.

In addition to offering convenience and ease of access, Zong 4G stands out in terms of competitive rates. Customers can enjoy the most lucrative rates available in the market, guaranteeing cost-effective communication with their loved ones.

The official spokesperson for Zong 4G said, “We are committed to delivering exceptional services and ensuring that customers can stay connected globally. The IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Bundles demonstrate our dedication to providing seamless connectivity solutions for individuals performing Hajj and those who wish to stay connected with their loved ones in Saudi Arabia.”

Customers can visit the official Zong 4G website at https://www.zong.com.pk/international/saudi-arabia-mobily-bundles for detailed information about the IDD Saudi Arabia Mobily Bundles. They can also dial *6911# to subscribe or through the My Zong App.