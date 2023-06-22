Dubai Laborers to Receive Free Cars and 1000+ Apple iPhones During Eid Al-Adha

The Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai has announced a welfare initiative called “Saada,” which means happiness, to mark the Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

With the theme “Let’s celebrate Eid together,” the initiative aims to give free gifts worth millions of dirhams to workers residing in Dubai.

According to the details, three fortunate laborers will be given free cars this Eid, and thousands of others will get Apple iPhones.

The Saada welfare initiative will occur at laborers’ accommodations in Al Quoz, Jebel Ali, and Muhaisnah. It will cover all the laborers who live in Dubai.

As reported by Khaleej Times, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs, stated that all laborers will be given coupon cards to participate in Saada.

He also assured the workers that they would help them fill in details on the coupon cards, which will then be collected in a draw box. The draw will happen on Eid in the above-mentioned labor areas.

Obaid explained that the draw will take place over the course of three days, with the car prize being drawn on the last day of Eid Al-Adha.

The initiative will not only involve gifts but also other types of entertainment such as folklore and cultural performances to attract workers at the sites.

Funded through Dubai Charity Association and Beit Al Khair Society, the initiative will also provide delicious lunch to the workers on Eid Al-Adha, according to the officials of the committee.

Several organizations and partners support this program, including the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai Municipality, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Dubai Police, and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).

Describing this initiative as a token of appreciation, Abdullah Lashakri Muhammad, Secretary General of the committee, remarked that the workers make UAE and its cities beautiful.

He added that they are the most hard-working part of Dubai, as they leave behind their families in order to work in UAE.

