Ford CEO Dismisses Tesla’s Cybertruck and Praises Electric F-150 Lightning

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor Company, recently garnered attention when he expressed doubts about Tesla’s much-anticipated electric pickup, the Cybertruck.

Farley argued that Cybertruck’s design primarily appeals to “Silicon Valley people” and lacks practicality for everyday use. He confidently asserted that Tesla’s pickup wouldn’t be able to compete with Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning, which has already gained significant traction in the market.

While Cybertruck has faced delays, Ford has been actively producing and delivering electric F-150 pickups. Despite Tesla’s dominance in the electric vehicle market overall, Ford holds a strong position in the electric pickup truck segment, outperforming Tesla.

During the interview, Farley emphasized Ford’s leadership in electric pickups and vans. He highlighted their understanding of customers’ practical needs and preferences.

Responding to Elon Musk’s vision for the Cybertruck, Farley suggested that if Musk wants to design a truck for the people of Silicon Valley, he should proceed with his plans.

Although the official price of the Cybertruck is yet to be announced, industry estimates suggest it will start at around $50,000, which is approximately $10,000 lower than Ford F-150 Lightning.

Despite the Cybertruck experiencing repeated delivery delays, Elon Musk has reassured customers of Tesla’s commitment to delivering the vehicle by the end of this year.

Ford also announced their intention to adopt Tesla’s charging standard and utilize the Supercharger network. Farley expressed enthusiasm for this partnership and highlighted the benefits it will bring to users.