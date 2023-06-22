Elon Musk Wants to Set Up a Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, wants to invest a significant amount of money in India at the earliest opportunity.

This announcement came after a meeting between Musk and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Prime Minister’s official visit to the United States. According to Reuters, Musk discussed Tesla’s plans for establishing an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility in India with Modi.

.@elonmusk met with @narendramodi in New York today. Elon said he’s a man truly passionate about making India better and that Tesla will make significant investments in India pic.twitter.com/jGldT4X73o — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 21, 2023

He spoke highly of India’s potential, emphasizing that it surpasses other large countries in the world. He praised Prime Minister Modi for his genuine concern for India and his efforts to encourage investments in the country.

While confirming his intention to invest, Musk mentioned that he is currently working on determining the most suitable timing for these endeavors.

India is widely regarded as one of the biggest car markets in the world with huge potential for EV development. Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX, shared his aspiration to introduce the Starlink satellite internet service to India.