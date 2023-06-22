Price of Gold in Pakistan Decreases Once Again

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the fourth straight day during the week on Thursday to settle at Rs. 218,500 per tola.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) decreased by Rs. 200 per tola to Rs. 218,500 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 172 to close at Rs. 187,328.

The price of gold went down by Rs. 1,000 per tola on Monday and then declined by another Rs. 200 per tola on Tuesday. The precious metal depreciated by Rs. 1,800 per tola on Wednesday.

Today’s decline means that, cumulatively, the price of gold has gone down by Rs. 3,200 per tola during the current week. The decrease in the price of gold during the current month has now reached Rs. 15,900 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was down 0.3 percent to $1,927.38 per ounce by 1040 GMT while the US gold futures decreased by 0.4 percent to $1,937.60.