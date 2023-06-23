Govt Imposes Ban on Swimming and Boating in Peshawar

In an effort to address the tragic loss of lives, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Peshawar has imposed Section 144, which prohibits swimming and boating.

The purpose of this ban is to prevent the misuse of government resources in rescue and relief operations and ultimately ensure the well-being and safety of the general public.

Meanwhile, Commissioner, Mohammad Zubair, has called for increased momentum in the ongoing Peshawar Beautification Project, emphasizing the need for swift progress.

During his routine inspection of the project sites, Zubair personally examined the Hayatabad Jogging Track and various other important projects underway in University Town.

Providing an update, Project Engineer, Muhammad Adeel, briefed the Commissioner, assuring him of the transparent nature of the work under the Peshawar Beautification Project.

The Project Engineer also expressed optimism that the projects falling under the Uplift Program Phase II would be completed ahead of schedule time.

While expressing satisfaction with the current progress, Commissioner Zubair stressed the significance of expediting construction activities within the city.

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring a smooth flow of traffic during the construction process, considering the inconvenience it may cause to the public.