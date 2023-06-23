Islamabad is Hotter Than Dubai Today

Islamabad, surrounded by the magnificent Margalla hills, has surpassed Dubai in terms of scorching temperature, reaching nearly 50 degrees Celsius today.

As reported by Weather.com, a subsidiary of IBM specializing in weather forecasts, the temperatures in the capital city have soared to 39°C, with a “feels like” temperature of 49°C. This is quite concerning for a city like Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Dubai’s mercury scale stands at 37°C, with a “feels like” temperature of 47°C, which is two degrees lower than Islamabad.

Apart from the scorching heatwave, Islamabad experiences a humidity level of 44 percent, while Dubai’s humidity is slightly higher at 51 percent.

The wind is currently blowing at a speed of 12.8 km/h in Dubai and 11.2 km/h in Islamabad. The lowest temperatures expected today are 30°C in Islamabad and 31°C in Dubai.

How to Protect Yourself During Heatwave

As temperatures reach unprecedented levels across the country, it is necessary to take precautions to safeguard your health and well-being. Here are five ways to protect yourself from the scorching heat:

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day, even if you do not feel particularly thirsty.

Avoid Going Outdoors Unnecessarily

When the heat wave is at its peak, it is advisable to limit your time spent outdoors, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

Cover Yourself

When going outside, protect yourself from direct sunlight by wearing hats or caps that shield your face, neck, and ears from sun rays. Carrying an umbrella can provide an extra layer of shade and help reduce the risk of sunburn or heatstroke.

Wear Light-Colored Clothes

Go for loose-fit, lightweight, and light-colored clothes. Light-colored fabrics reflect sunlight and heat, keeping you cooler than dark-colored attire, which absorbs heat.

Keep Your Windows Shut

To maintain a cooler indoor environment, it is advisable to keep windows and curtains shut during the daytime when the sun’s intensity is at its peak.