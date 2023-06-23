NIH Issues Guidelines for Prevention of Dengue Fever

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has released an advisory aimed at preventing and controlling dengue fever, considering the seasonal patterns of the disease.

The objective of the advisory, as stated by the NIH, is to raise awareness among healthcare authorities for humans and animals, with the goal of strengthening preparedness and enhancing preventive measures before the peak season of dengue fever.

ALSO READ Fearless Street Criminals Snatch Official Weapons from Policemen in Karachi

Dengue fever is a viral illness transmitted by mosquitoes of the Aedes genus, including Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. It is endemic in various regions of Pakistan, and there is evidence of multiple serotypes circulating across the country.

Despite limited surveillance, alarming figures were reported in recent years. In 2021, a total of 52,929 cases and 224 deaths were reported, while in 2022, approximately 79,007 confirmed cases with 149 deaths were recorded.

Since January 2023, Pakistan has reported 3,019 suspected cases and eight deaths through the IDSR reporting system. It is crucial to focus on prevention, maintain vigilance in detecting cases, and ensure preparedness for response activities to curb the transmission of dengue fever.

ALSO READ Punjab Food Authority Launches New Website to Revolutionize Food Industry

This advisory aims to assist healthcare authorities and professionals in effectively managing potential challenges during the dengue season. Hospitals are urged to enhance their capacity for patient management, establish rapid response arrangements, and maintain regular communication with relevant departments and stakeholders.

The advisory highlights precautionary measures to prevent dengue fever, including personal protection strategies such as wearing long-sleeved clothing, using mosquito-repellent lotions and sprays, employing mosquito-repellent coils, utilizing bed nets when sleeping outdoors, and installing mesh screens on windows.