Punjab Food Authority Launches New Website to Revolutionize Food Industry

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 23, 2023 | 12:02 pm

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has unveiled its new website, offering a range of exciting features for both the food industry and the general public.

The user-friendly platform provides a convenient way to apply for licenses, register products, and access essential information on food laws and regulations.

One of the standout features of the website is the ability to book medical screenings for workers, ensuring the health and safety of all employees involved in the food industry.

In addition, individuals can lodge and track complaints regarding food quality or safety concerns, ensuring swift action from the PFA.

The website also offers free diet plans, catering to individuals looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Visitors can access and download these plans, providing valuable guidance on nutritious eating habits.

Furthermore, the website facilitates the hassle-free payment of fees, simplifying the administrative process for businesses and individuals.

With its user-centric approach and comprehensive range of services, the PFA’s new website is set to streamline operations, enhance transparency, and promote a healthier food environment throughout Punjab.

Visit the new PFA website and explore all the features.

