Pakistan Railways to Roll Out Special Trains on Eid ul Adha

ARY News reported on Thursday that Pakistan Railways (PR) will roll out three special Eid ul Adha trains. The first train will depart from Quetta to Peshawar at 10 am on June 26.

On June 26 at 8:30 pm, the second special train will proceed from Karachi to Lahore via Multan. The third train will depart from Lahore for Karachi via Multan at 11:00 am on June 27. Before Eid, railway officials began arranging special trains. These trains will consist of AC and economy-class bogies.

ALSO READ Dubai Passenger Gets Back AED 22,000 Lost at Karachi Airport

Likewise, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said earlier that domestic flight fares will be reduced by would be 10% during the Eid holidays and that all domestic flight classes are discounted. Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique ordered the national carrier to publicize the Eid package.

According to Cabinet Division, Eid-ul-Adha holidays will take place from Wednesday, June 28, to Saturday, July 1. As a result, the transport and tourism industry is seeing a lot of interest from the general public