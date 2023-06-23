Dubai Passenger Gets Back AED 22,000 Lost at Karachi Airport

A remarkable act of duty took place at Jinnah International Airport Karachi when CAA’s Supervisor Manzoor sets a great example. A passenger who had just arrived from Dubai collected his luggage at the airport but forgot his shoulder bag.

ALSO READ Islamabad is Hotter Than Dubai Today

According to CAA’s spokesperson, the supervisor immediately noticed the abandoned bag and reported it to Duty Officer Arif and DTM Naveed. They decided to open the bag in front of everyone and found a total of AED 22,000, which is about Rs. 1.768 million. The bag also contained credit cards, a driving license, an ID card, glasses, and a mobile charger.

The airport authorities wasted no time and contacted the forgetful passenger. The passenger rushed to the airport to retrieve his belongings. After making sure the passenger was satisfied, the airport administration handed the bag back to him.

ALSO READ Fearless Street Criminals Snatch Official Weapons from Policemen in Karachi

The passenger was deeply impressed by the honesty of the airport staff. He even wrote a letter expressing his appreciation for the integrity shown in this incident. Such acts of honesty contribute to maintaining the airport’s reputation as a safe and trustworthy place.