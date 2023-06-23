Pakistan’s Imports from India Jump 12% in May

Pakistan’s imports from India jumped on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during May.

Sources told ProPakistani that with the jump in May, India is now among the top ten countries that Pakistan imports from.

The country’s imports from India stood at $23 million in May, up 12 percent from imports of $20.2 million recorded in May 2022. This is the second time during the current fiscal year that the country’s monthly exports from India have posted an increase on a year-on-year basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that trade relations between Pakistan and India have been on hold since 2019. According to officials of the Ministry of Finance, only imports of pharmaceutical products are allowed from India.

According to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), on a year-on-year basis, Pakistan’s overall exports witnessed a decline of 16.69 percent and were recorded at $2.186 billion in May 2023 against the exports of $2.624 billion in May 2022.