Weekly Inflation Comes in At Below 35% for Second Straight Week

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended June 22, 2023, increased by 0.33 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including wheat flour (4.95 percent), potatoes (2.60 percent), sugar (2.49 percent) and non-food item, matchbox (1.12 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of depicts an increase of 34.05 percent mainly due to increase in the prices of wheat flour (116.00percent), cigarettes (115.24percent), tea lipton (113.55percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38percent), rice basmati broken (76.65percent), rice irri-6/9 (76.24percent), potatoes (68.24percent), bananas (59.11percent), gents sponge chappal (58.05percent), chicken (57.48percent), salt powdered (51.61percent), bread (49.74percent) and pulse mash (47.76percent), while decrease is observed in the prices of onions (25.31percent), tomatoes (23.90percent), pulse masoor (4.52percent) and diesel (3.89percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (39.22 percent) items increased, 12 (23.53 percent) items decreased and 19 (37.25 percent) items remained stable.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over previous include wheat flour bag 20 kg (4.95 percent), potatoes (2.60 percent), sugar (2.49 percent), salt powdered (1.31 percent), pulse mash (1.14 percent), matchbox (1.12 percent), chicken (0.99 percent), mutton (0.94 percent), beef with bone (0.92 percent), toilet soap lifebuoy (0.91 percent), garlic (0.83 percent), curd (0.75 percent), milk fresh (0.35 percent), rice basmati broken (0.35 percent), georgette (0.25 percent), gur (0.20 percent), powdered milk nido (0.09 percent), sufi washing soap (0.02 percent), bread plain (0.02 percent) and rice irri-6/9 (0.01 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average include bananas (5.56 percent), LPG (4.30 percent), onions (4.03 percent), tomatoes (1.63 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib 2.5 kg tin each (1.51 percent), vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.68 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.62 percent), mustard oil (0.45 percent), pulse moong (0.37 percent), pulse gram (0.25 percent), eggs (0.17 percent) and pulse masoor (0.06 percent).