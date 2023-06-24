Imad Wasim Upbeat About His Chances to be Included in Pakistan World Cup Squad

Experienced all-rounder, Imad Wasim, has responded to recent rumors regarding his appointment as the vice-captain of the national team for white-ball cricket.

Speaking to the media, the left-handed batter said that selection in the national setup or the appointment of a captain is not within his control, so he does not think about it.

ALSO READ Central Contracts Likely to See Changes After PCB Chairman’s Election

“Neither selection nor captaincy is in my control, and neither are the performances, so I don’t really think about it. I take it day by day and enjoy my life,” Imad said.

Imad Wasim added that he takes pride in representing his country, whether in league cricket or national cricket, as pride and dignity are more important than passion.

Responding to a question regarding his selection for the World Cup 2023, Imad Wasim said that he is not focusing on it as it is up to the national selection committee.

ALSO READ Pakistan Begins Scrutinizing Security in India for Team’s ODI World Cup Trip

“It is straightforward, whatever they decide, they decide. Nonetheless, I will be available at that point in time. There’s nothing better than serving Pakistan,” Imad added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imad returned to the national squad for white-ball cricket after displaying a phenomenal performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Imad Wasim has played 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 986 and 486 runs respectively.