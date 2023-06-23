Central Contracts Likely to See Changes After PCB Chairman’s Election

The issue of central contracts for national cricketers has taken center stage as the deadline for the current contracts approaches.

However, sources have revealed that there might be a delay in offering the new contracts due to the upcoming election of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

According to media reports, the new central contract structure may witness alterations, including potential changes to the procedures involved.

A source close to the cricket board has revealed that there may be a 25 percent increase in the remuneration offered to national cricketers under the new contracts.

As the new contracts take shape, some players are likely to face demotions or exclusions, while others may experience promotions.

Notable names such as Azhar Ali, who recently retired, and Fawad Alam and Yasir Shah are rumored to face difficulties in retaining their contract positions.

Similarly, Nauman Ali, Khushdil Shah, Usman Qadir, and Zahid Mehmood are also finding it challenging to secure their places in the new contracts.

On the other hand, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah are expected to receive promotions in their contract categories, sources revealed.

Players like Iftikhar Ahmed, Saeem Ayub, Ehsanullah, Zaman Khan, and Asami Mir are among those anticipated to secure contracts in the new arrangement.