K-Electric and VISA Join Hands to Deliver Enhanced Value and Convenience to Customers

K-Electric has announced a strategic partnership with Visa, a leading global payments company in a move aimed at enhancing convenience and value for its customers. This collaboration aims to provide K-Electric consumers the option to make digital payments for their utility bills. By leveraging Visa’s digital payment solutions and partner bank mobile applications, K-Electric intends to streamline the payment process and bring added benefits to its constituents.

The partnership offers exciting benefits for Visa cardholders of several prominent banks in Pakistan, including HBL, Bank Alfalah, Meezan Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Easypaisa. Customers with electricity bills totaling at least Rs. 1,000 will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs. 500 when they scan the Visa Dynamic Payment QR code using the Scan to Pay feature in their respective bank’s mobile application. A confirmation SMS will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile phone number, and the cashback amount will be adjusted in the following month’s bill. While the cashback offer will run for a specific campaign period, the Scan to Pay feature will remain available.

The collaboration between K-Electric and Visa underscores the increasing importance of digital payment solutions in the modern world. As more consumers embrace the convenience and security of digital transactions, businesses, and service providers recognize the need to adapt and provide innovative payment options. Through this partnership, K-Electric is at the forefront of this digital revolution, empowering its customers to conveniently manage their utility bills and enjoy valuable incentives.