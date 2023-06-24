Middle East to Hire 78,000 Cabin Crew and 28,000 Pilots by 2032

The Middle East aviation industry is expected to recruit a large number of pilots, cabin crew, and technicians in the next ten years, as stated in a report by Canadian firm CAE.

The report called the 2023 Aviation Talent Forecast, reveals that airlines will need to focus on extensive recruitment efforts until 2032 to fill vacancies resulting from retirements, replacements, and industry expansion.

CAE estimates that the global aviation sector will require an additional 1.3 million professionals within the next decade. Specifically, the Middle East will need 78,000 cabin crew, 28,000 commercial pilots, and 22,000 commercial aircraft maintenance technicians by 2032.

The report also highlights a projected 45 percent growth in demand for cabin crew worldwide, with the total number of active cabin crew expected to reach 779,000 by 2032.

In addition to the commercial sector, the business aviation industry is predicted to need approximately 1,000 new workers by 2032, with 450 of them being pilots, according to CAE.

The report acknowledges the significant impact of the pandemic on the aviation industry and emphasizes that recovery is still ongoing. However, it shows positive progress in the growth of civil aircraft fleets, which is expected to drive an increase in air travel.

Despite the challenges, CAE remains optimistic about the industry’s recovery and expects it to reach pre-pandemic levels soon.

The report cites IATA Economics, stating that the industry is projected to recover to 2019 traffic levels by 2024. North America is expected to lead the recovery in 2023, followed by Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East in 2024, with Africa and the Asia Pacific region following suit in 2025.