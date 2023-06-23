Pakistan Wins Gold in Badminton Women’s Doubles at Special Olympics

By Ayna Dua | Published Jun 23, 2023 | 11:49 pm

Pakistan has secured another gold medal in Special Olympics World Games with Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan triumphing in Badminton Women’s Doubles.

In a fascinating display of skill and teamwork, Pakistan’s Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan claimed the gold medal in the Badminton Unified Women’s Doubles event at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin. The dynamic duo showcased remarkable coordination and determination as they outplayed their opponents to secure a resounding victory.

Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan’s triumph adds to Pakistan’s already impressive medal tally at the Games. Earlier, Usman Qamar’s gold medal in cycling and Saifullah Solangi’s powerlifting prowess, which garnered two golds, a silver, and a bronze, have catapulted Pakistan into the international spotlight.

This latest success in badminton reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to nurturing and supporting athletes with intellectual disabilities. Faiza Nasir and Naheen Khan’s achievement serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication and the extensive training they have undergone to reach this pinnacle of success.

