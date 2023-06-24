How to Get a Social Media Influencer License in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, if you are a Social Media Influencer and want to make money from your online content, you must get a special license. This means that you have to apply for permission from the government before you can start earning profits through platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and others.

It’s not just Saudi citizens who need this permit, but also influencers from other countries. Whether you’re Saudi or non-Saudi, if you want to run your social media channels in Saudi Arabia and make money from them, you must get it permit.

Once you have the permit, you’re allowed to earn profits through advertisements on various social media platforms. Here is how you can get this license:

Understanding the License Requirement

Non-Saudi Social Media Influencers must have a license to work in Saudi Arabia, as stated in Article 23 of Royal Decree No. M/51.

The Article 23 of Royal Decree No. M/51 “A non-Saudi can not practice work nor is allowed to engage in this activity without obtaining a license.”

How to Apply For Social Media Influencer License

The process is generally easier for Saudi nationals compared to non-Saudis. To apply for the Social Media Influencer license, you must fill out the form at the General Commission for Audiovisual Media website.

There is also a fee of SR 15,000 for a three-year license period.

Applying for Social Media Influencer License as Non-Saudi

However, non-Saudis applying for the Social Media Influencers permit face a lengthy application process, as given below:

Apply for the SAGIA License: To work as a Social Media Influencer in Saudi Arabia, you need to apply for the SAGIA License.

Change in Iqama Status for Non-Saudis: Non-Saudis planning to work as Social Media Influencers will have their Iqama status changed to that of an Investor. This means they can only work for themselves and not as an employee.

Fill out the Form and Pay Fee: Just like Saudis, non-Saudis also need to fill out the required form and pay a fee of SR 15,000 for a three-year license period.

Penalties for Non-Compliance: Working as an influencer without the required permit is considered a crime. Non-Saudis who engage in this activity without the permit may face penalties, including a fine of SR 5 million, imprisonment for five years, or deportation. This is in accordance with the Royal Decree, dated 1/1/1442 No. (M/4).

Benefits of Social Media Influencer License