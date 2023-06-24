PM Shehbaz Reiterates Commitment to Complete Loan Program in Final Meeting With MD IMF

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif recently held a significant meeting with the Managing Director (MD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, in Paris. The meeting took place prior to the PM’s departure for London. During his visit to Paris, Shehbaz Sharif had a total of three meetings with representatives from the IMF.

The PM reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to successfully completing the IMF program. He acknowledged the IMF’s perspective on comprehending the economic realities faced by Pakistan. Shehbaz Sharif emphasized Pakistan’s determination to fulfill all its commitments, aiming to overcome the country’s severe economic challenges.

Expressing gratitude, the PM appreciated the support received from the international community in assisting Pakistan during these challenging times. Despite the economic difficulties exacerbated by recent floods, Pakistan has been actively providing relief measures to alleviate the suffering of its people.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the importance of striking a balance between providing relief to the people and addressing the economic realities of the country. He recognized that the economic difficulties have placed a tremendous burden on the Pakistani populace, exceeding their capacity to tolerate further hardship.

Highlighting the significance of economic recovery, the PM stated that bringing the economy back on track is crucial for achieving the goals set by the IMF. To address the economic hardships faced over the past four years, the government is committed to taking the necessary steps. It is believed that successful economic recovery can greatly contribute to the attainment of IMF objectives.

Shehbaz Sharif also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling its promises and commitments while maintaining its global standing with dignity.

The MD of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, acknowledged PM Sharif’s determination and commitment toward the betterment of Pakistan.

The meeting between the PM and the IMF MD signifies the ongoing efforts to address Pakistan’s economic challenges and foster international cooperation in achieving sustainable economic growth.