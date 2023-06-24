Pakistan Railways Massively Reduces Fares for Eid ul Adha

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 24, 2023 | 2:49 pm

In a move to facilitate travelers during the festive season of Eid ul Adha, Pakistan Railways (PR) has made a remarkable announcement.

PR has decided to offer a substantial discount on fares for all passenger trains and classes.

ALSO READ

According to an official notification, the fares have been reduced by a massive 33%.

This discount will be applicable for the entire duration of the three-day celebration.

To ensure the effective implementation of this decision, the Chief Marketing Manager (CMM) PR has instructed Divisional Superintendents of major cities including Karachi, Quetta, Sukkur, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar to ensure compliance with the directives.

ALSO READ

In a separate development, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national flag carrier, has also joined in the spirit of the occasion.

PIA has announced a 10% discount on domestic flights for the three days of Eid ul Adha.

ProPK Staff

lens

Grammy Winner Rihanna Steps Down as CEO From Her Lingerie Brand ‘Savage X Fenty’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Accused Professors Fail to Attend ACE Hearing on Punjab University Town-III Scam
Read more in proproperty
close
>