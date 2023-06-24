Punjab and Sindh Announce Eid-ul-Adha Holidays

The governments of Punjab and Sindh have announced the official holiday schedule for Eid-ul-Adha, as per reports. Both provinces have announced holidays from 28 June to 1 July. Notifications have been issued by both governments to inform the public about the schedule.

In Punjab, offices operating on a 5-day workweek will have Eid holidays from 28 to 30 June. Offices with a 6-day workweek will have an extended break from 28 June to 1 July.

This arrangement ensures that employees working longer hours also have sufficient time to participate in religious activities and enjoy the celebrations.

The federal government has also announced an update regarding the Eid-ul-Adha holidays. They have decided to extend the holidays by one more day, including 28 June, Wednesday, in the holiday period. A notification has been issued by the federal government to inform the concerned authorities and the general public.