AIOU Announces Eid ul Adha Holidays

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in Islamabad has declared holidays for Eid ul Adha, providing its students a break from their academic routines.

The university released an official notification stating that its main campus and all regional centers will be closed from Wednesday, June 28, to Friday, June 30.

Additionally, considering the following weekend falling on July 1 and 2, AIOU students will enjoy a total of five consecutive days off.

This extended break will provide an opportunity for students to spend time with their families and participate in Eid festivities.

After the holiday period, AIOU’s main campus and regional campuses will resume operations on Monday, July 3, ensuring the continuity of educational activities and services.

The university administration encourages students to utilize this time to relax, rejuvenate, and prepare for upcoming academic endeavors.