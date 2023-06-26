Heavy Rainfall and Lightning Hits Pakistan Killing 12 People

Severe weather conditions struck the country ahead of the monsoon resulting in tragic consequences. Lightning strikes and heavy downpours claimed the lives of 12 people and left 15 others injured during the early hours of Monday.

In Punjab’s Narowal, Pasrur, Sheikupura, and Sialkot regions, lightning strikes caused the deaths of 10 individuals, including children, and injured seven others.

In Lahore, heavy rainfall led to power outages with around 150 power feeders disrupted. The largest province in the country is currently grappling with severe rain, causing problems such as flooded roads and interrupted electricity supply.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) saw a tragic incident in Buner’s Takhta Band village where a woman lost her life and six others were injured due to a collapsed house.

Other areas, including Shabqadar, Swat, Charsadda, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Swabi, and North Waziristan, also experienced heavy rainfall.

Balochistan’s Shela Bagh, Toba Achakzai, Musa Khel, Ziarat Valley, Noshki, and Washuk saw flooding in streams. Additionally, cities in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad, witnessed rainfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather alert as moist air currents from the Arabian Sea entered the upper and central parts of the country along with a westerly wave on June 25.

This weather system is expected to bring rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with the possibility of heavy downpours, to various areas, intermittently from the night of 24 to 30 June.