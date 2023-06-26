Lahore Receives Record-Breaking Pre-Monsoon Rainfall

In a remarkable weather event, Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province in Pakistan, experienced record-breaking torrential rainfall before the onset of the monsoon season.

The latest data from a private weather forecasting company reveals that Lahore Airport received an unprecedented 174 mm of pre-monsoon rain on Sunday.

This surpassed the previous record of 98 mm, which was set on 29th June 2011, and stands as the highest amount of rainfall ever recorded in the provincial capital.

The heavy downpour was not limited to the airport alone, as several other areas across the city also experienced significant rainfall.

Qurtaba Chowk received 89 mm of rain, closely followed by Shahi Qila with 87 mm. LUMS and Laxmi Chowk witnessed 85 mm of rainfall, while DHA 8 recorded 82 mm.

Other areas that received notable amounts of precipitation include Township (74 mm), Tajpura and DHA 1 (73 mm), Shahdara (70 mm), Gulshan e Ravi (65 mm), Misri Shah (60 mm), Ferozwala (59 mm), Mall Road (56 mm), Mughalpura (55 mm), and Shadbagh (50 mm).

The intense rainfall posed several difficulties for the city’s infrastructure and daily life. The excess water led to severe waterlogging on roads, resulting in traffic congestion and disrupted transportation.

Low-lying areas and residential colonies were particularly affected, with many of them being submerged, causing inconvenience and distress to residents. The overflowing drains and sewage systems exacerbated the situation, posing health hazards and increasing the risk of waterborne diseases.