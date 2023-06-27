Dubai’s Company Owner Fined Over AED 1 Million For Not Paying Salaries

A director of a construction company in Dubai is currently facing legal action after being accused of not paying salaries to employees.

The Dubai Naturalisation and Residency Prosecution has referred the case to court, marking a significant development in this ongoing issue.

In a recent social media post, the Dubai Public Prosecution revealed that the accused director had neglected to fulfill the financial obligations of paying 215 workers their salaries for two months.

The owner of an establishment refused to pay the salaries of 215 workers

The accused stated that the company’s financial difficulties were a contributing factor to the salary non-payment.

Subsequently, the competent court issued its judgment, imposing a fine on the company owner. The fine amounts to AED 5,000 for each worker affected by the salary non-payment.

Considering the total number of workers as 215, the cumulative fine adds up to an astounding AED 1,075,000.