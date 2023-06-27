Jubilee Life Insurance Wins Best Social Media Campaign for Cricket at Pakistan Digital Awards 2023

Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company, has again aced at the esteemed Pakistan Digital Awards 2023.

The insurance company was honored with the Best Social Media Campaign (Facebook) for Cricket, making them the recipient of the Pakistan Digital Award for the fifth consecutive year.

This award celebrates Jubilee Life Insurance’s remarkable achievements in digital marketing for its innovative and engaging Facebook campaign during HBL PSL 7.

Leveraging the power of social media, Jubilee Life Insurance has engaged cricket enthusiasts, fans, and the wider community. The award was received by the brand and agency team of Jubilee Life Insurance.

Commenting on the recognition, Farhan Faridi, Group Head – Retail Operations, Marketing & Administration, stated: “We are immensely proud to be honored once again at the Pakistan Digital Awards. These awards are a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing the insurance industry through our innovative products and creative marketing efforts.

We at Jubilee Life Insurance strive to deliver the best in everything we do, and our digital solutions play a crucial role in enhancing our customers’ experience. Winning these awards for five consecutive years is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team.”

The Pakistan Digital Awards are renowned for identifying and honoring brands that demonstrate unique and out-of-the-box ideas. Each nomination undergoes a rigorous evaluation process guided by the strict and transparent criteria set by the Pakistan Digital Association.

The campaigns are carefully assessed to ensure that they effectively reach and engage with the intended audience.