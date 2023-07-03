3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Streams to Ensure Employability and Career Success

Superior University has garnered recognition for its groundbreaking initiatives and unique programs, heralding a transformative shift in Pakistan’s higher education landscape. A highly esteemed and innovative offering within their repertoire is the 3U1M Program, which ensures career success for students.

This comprehensive educational journey combines three years of university study (3U) with one year immersed in the job market (1M), providing students with invaluable opportunities to apply theoretical knowledge in real-world professional settings.

The 3U phase of the program stands out due to Superior University’s distinctive curriculum, anchored in the Course Learning Outcome (CLO) assessment model. Notably, Superior University is the sole institution in Pakistan to have implemented the CLO-based education model across all faculties, setting it apart from other educational institutes that employ CLO-based education for only specific faculties and programs.

Moreover, the 3U journey is enriched with an array of activities, including EQ Accelerate, life management skills development, and personality enhancement training, collectively forming the “Freshman Program.” Furthermore, students benefit from access to numerous seminars and training sessions facilitated by seasoned educators and mentors, fostering their academic and personal growth.

Upon successful completion of the three-year university phase, the consequential “1M (one year in market)” period commences, presenting students with four distinctive streams to choose from.

These streams include the “Startup Stream,” powered by Innovation District 92 (ID 92); the “Scaleup Stream,” supported by “Scaleup PK”; the “Design Challenge Stream,” driven by the Superior Employability Centre; and the “Superior Go Global Stream,” in collaboration with Breeo International.

The Startup Stream empowers students to establish and launch their startups, benefiting from comprehensive training provided by ID 92.

Through this stream, students acquire the necessary skills to conceive business ideas, develop prototypes, create business plans, devise effective marketing strategies, and execute successful launches, ultimately fostering their entrepreneurial identities. Superior University’s vision of cultivating job creators rather than job seekers is realized through this stream.

The Scaleup Stream focuses on equipping students with the knowledge and expertise to expand and elevate existing family businesses or personal ventures. Accomplished mentors and industry experts associated with Superior University’s collaborative initiative, Scaleup PK, offer guidance and support to students pursuing this stream.

The Design Challenge Stream provides graduates with opportunities to work with professional organizations. Within this stream, students identify organizational challenges and propose viable solutions. They develop comprehensive action plans and strategies to address identified problems, gaining practical insights into organizational systems. This immersive experience significantly enhances their employability, opening doors to appealing job opportunities.

The fourth stream, the Superior Go Global Stream, holds immense promise and excitement for students seeking international exposure. Under this stream, Superior University facilitates access to higher education facilities at partner universities worldwide, offering internships, employment prospects, and even the potential for immigration to developed countries.

Driven by a mission to broaden their students’ global horizons, Superior University empowers them with international careers, enabling them to contribute to Pakistan’s economy through foreign remittances.

In a nutshell, the 3U1M Program, with its innovative roadmap and specialized streams, serves as a comprehensive framework ensuring student employability. This career guarantee scheme of studies holds the potential to alleviate Pakistan’s current economic crisis.

Superior University remains committed to empowering the nation’s youth and making substantial contributions to the country’s economic advancement. These initiatives have earned Superior University global acclaim, reflected in their ranking as the top private sector university in Pakistan in 2022, as well as the top university in terms of educational quality within the nation.

This global recognition speaks of high standards of education being provided by Superior University that is a forward-looking institute with a strategic plan to become Pakistan’s leading research university by 2028.

It is hoped that the university is all set to achieve its goals successfully as resilience and agility is the hallmark of this institute.