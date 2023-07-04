Lahore on High Alert Due to Brain-Eating Amoeba

Lahore is facing a grave health crisis as the first case of brain-eating amoeba, Naegleria, has been reported. The alarming incident has shed light on the incompetence of the health department, leaving Lahore’s residents in jeopardy.

The patient at the center of the case is Mustafa Shafiq, a 32-year-old fitness trainer who experienced a fever and headache for four days. He underwent tests at a private laboratory, which confirmed his worst fears, a positive result for Naegleria.

Shafiq was admitted to Services Hospital in critical condition, where dedicated medical professionals tried their best to save his life. Sadly, despite their efforts, Shafiq succumbed to the infection during treatment. It is worth noting that the mortality rate for Naegleria patients stands at a staggering 97 percent.

Medical experts have emphasized that Naegleria, a free-living amoeba, causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a severe disease affecting the central nervous system. The amoeba thrives in clean water and enters the human body through the nose, leading to devastating consequences.

Pakistan currently ranks as the second most affected country, following the United States. Yet, the Health Department hasn’t conducted awareness campaigns or effectively monitored swimming pools and other potential breeding grounds for the amoeba.

Medical professionals stress the urgent need for chlorination in all water sources, including tube wells, and the importance of creating awareness among the public. Citizens are advised to use chlorinated water for domestic purposes and refrain from swimming in pools lacking proper chlorination.

The Lahore District Health Authority has mobilized teams to investigate and inspect swimming pools and drinking water sources across the city, aiming to mitigate the risk of infection. With the situation reaching a critical point, immediate and comprehensive measures are necessary to protect people from this fatal infection.