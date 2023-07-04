NEPRA Okays Increase in Electricity Prices by Rs. 1.25 Per Unit Under Quarterly Adjustments

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tuesday announced an increase in electricity prices by Rs. 1.25 per unit.

According to a notification issued by NEPRA, the increase was approved on the requests filed by XWDISCOs for periodic adjustment in tariff for the 3rd quarter of FY2022-23.

NEPRA said that XWDISCOs, in line with NEPRA Act and the prescribed quarterly adjustment mechanism, as per their tariff determination, filed their adjustment requests on account of variation in PPP, including the impact of T&D losses etc., for the 3rd quarter of the FY 2022-23 i.e. from January to March 2023.

The Authority has allowed positive quarterly adjustments of Rs. 46,536 million (per unit impact of Rs. 1.25) pertaining to the 3rd quarter of the FY2022-23, to be recovered from the consumers in a period of 03 months i.e. July, August and September 2023.